New York Mets

Mets Merized
Todd-frazier-4-560x561

Frazier Plays Nine Innings and Homers in Rehab Game

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 58s

Todd Frazier was rehabbing with the Cyclones this morning. He homered and went 1-for-4 while playing all nine innings at third base. Frazier has been out the last three weeks with a rib strain so

Tweets