New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Rays and Pirates Agree on Chris Archer Deal
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Merized Online 2m
The Pirates and Rays have a deal in place for Chris Archer according to Stephen Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the Rays will receive R
Tweets
-
The Mets return to D.C. for the first time since sweeping the Nationals in April. https://t.co/UdGTeJXUT1Blogger / Podcaster
-
O’s saved $35M with the deals. That’s a lot of moneyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
LIVE: Mets conference call https://t.co/lxqcRrshu4TV / Radio Network
-
John Ricco on the team’s controllable pitching: "It was going to take a team to step up and pay a premium. We were… https://t.co/aMupd4VmUbBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets assistant GM John Ricco on standing pat at the deadline: "It was going to take a team to step up and pay a pre… https://t.co/XEiZwpR3ZLBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Ricco says Mets wanted considerable talent for their pitchers. Premium talent.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets