Matt Harvey stuck in Cincinnati for the summer
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 13s
Sorry man. You were not traded. Imagine the PYSCHE of hearing you might escape to Chicago where they have models and burritos and stuff to do. Instead, you’re stuck in suburban Kentucky for the summer. Sorry TDK. Maybe you’ll clear waivers. Follow @
