Bruce to Resume Hitting, Going to Play First Base
by: Roberto Correa — Mets Merized Online 4m
Mike Puma of the New York Posts reports that Jay Bruce will resume hitting after suffering a setback in his rehab on July 10th. Puma also reported that Bruce would see plenty of time at first base
