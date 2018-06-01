New York Mets

Mets Merized
Dominic-smith-560x380

Mets Won’t Call up Alonso, Smith to Return Soon

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 19s

As per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the New York Mets have "no plans" to call up current Triple-A Las Vegas first baseman, Peter Alonso "anytime soon".In 102 games split between Double-A Bingham

Tweets