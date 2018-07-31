New York Mets

Mets quieter than expected at Deadline

by: N/A MLB: Mets

WASHINGTON -- With a pair of impactful deals in the Mets' recent past, the non-waiver Trade Deadline came and went Tuesday with little commotion. Zack Wheeler went nowhere. Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard stayed put. Wilmer Flores, Jose Bautista and...

