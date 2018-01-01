New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets LHP Steven Matz gets shelled, can't escape first inning
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
Mets LHP Steven Matz allowed seven runs on eight hits in just 2/3 of an inning against the Nationals on Tuesday night.
Tweets
-
RT @TroutAtBat: Jul 31, AB 4: Mike Trout homers (30) on a fly ball to center field.TV / Radio Personality
-
This game had position player pitching written all over it by the 3rd inning. It hasn't happened yet. Seems like it should.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This is an outrage.I don't think a position player is going to pitch tonight.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Cool congrats…any score updates? Usually you guys can’t wait to spoil the TV broadcast. Is it 1-0 Mets?Congrats to @JeffMcNeil805 on his first career MLB home run. https://t.co/bhAC1mXbfzBlogger / Podcaster
-
I don't think a position player is going to pitch tonight.TV / Radio Personality
-
If I’m watching this #Mets game and a position player doesn’t come in to pitch, I’m going to be chapped.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets