New York Mets

The New York Times
Merlin_141894468_178d15ca-b31b-4a65-ab05-14bde90be088-facebookjumbo

On Baseball: A Flurry of Activity as All of Baseball Chases the Red Sox

by: TYLER KEPNER NY Times 3m

Boston is dominating, and even with Chris Sale headed to the disabled list, the gap is wide enough that the Red Sox mostly watched as other teams scrambled.

Tweets