Yankees Quiet at Deadline but May Lose J.A. Happ Temporarily

by: WALLACE MATTHEWS NY Times 4m

The left-hander joined the Mets’ Noah Syndergaard in receiving a diagnosis of hand, foot and mouth disease, but Brian Cashman said no disabled list trip is imminent.

