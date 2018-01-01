New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Mets crushed by Nats, 25-4, in most lopsided loss in franchise history

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 22m

Steven Matz did not make it out of the first inning in the shortest outing of his Major League career as the Nationals handed the Mets their most lopsided loss ever, 25-4, on Tuesday night at Nationals Park.

Tweets