New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Virus Jose Reyes pitched for the Mets! It did not go well.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 12m
The Virus took the mound on Tuesday night. Let’s see how it went! The first guy hit a deep fly out – Harveyesque. 1 out! Then Soto doubled to the corner A home run. Two walks and then a home run. I think. A lot happened. Then there were like hits and...
Tweets
-
RT @jadendaly: Hours after @goodfundies records what could be their final podcast, the Mets give up a 25 spot in DC. Roger’s **** is in the jackpot now.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Reyes: "When you go to the mound, before you throw a pitch, it's fun. When you start to see homers and stuff, even… https://t.co/bXL2TZhyojBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Disappointed Mickey Callaway couldn’t keep rally in 9th going. If I’m Mets manager I would’ve relaxed everyone by s… https://t.co/9Q6aTMVztOBeat Writer / Columnist
-
It difficult to explain Todd Frazier's impact on the Brooklyn Cyclones. #Mets https://t.co/RT04JfMy7gBlogger / Podcaster
-
Callaway: "Even to throw Jose Reyes out there and the guys hit him like they did you don't see that in (batting pra… https://t.co/0JsEK8ioonBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The #Mets suffered their most lopsided loss in franchise history as they fell to the #Nationals by 21 runs… https://t.co/kzRWfS5MFvBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets