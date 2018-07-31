New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-07-31-at-10.08.06-pm

The Virus Jose Reyes pitched for the Mets! It did not go well.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 12m

The Virus took the mound on Tuesday night. Let’s see how it went! The first guy hit a deep fly out – Harveyesque. 1 out! Then Soto doubled to the corner A home run. Two walks and then a home run.  I think.  A lot happened. Then there were like hits and...

Tweets