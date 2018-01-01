New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
Nationals

Twitter reacts to outrageous Nationals-Mets score

by: Gordon Dixon Larry Brown Sports 4m

Twitter had a field day during the Washington Nationals' demolition of the New York Mets. There are convincing victories and there's what the Nationals did to the Mets on Tuesday in Washington DC. The Nationals racked up 26 hits on the way to a 25-4 win..

Tweets