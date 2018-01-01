New York Mets
Mets bullpen allows 18 runs in Tuesday's blowout loss to Nats
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
After Steven Matz was lit up for seven runs in less than an inning of work, the Nationals continued to pile onto the Mets' bullpen on Tuesday night in what was the most lopsided loss in Mets history.
