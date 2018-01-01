New York Mets

Nationals set team scoring record in 25-4 rout of Mets

by: The Associated Press CBC Sports 6m

In the highest-scoring game in franchise history, Daniel Murphy hit two early home runs and the Washington Nationals kept pouring it on against emergency reliever Jose Reyes and the New York Mets in a 25-4 rout Tuesday night.

