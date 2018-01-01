New York Mets
Nationals set team scoring record, rout Reyes, Mets 25-4
by: The Associated Press — Yahoo Sports 49s
In the highest-scoring game in franchise history, Daniel Murphy hit two early home runs and the Washington Nationals kept pouring it on against emergency reliever Jose Reyes and the New York Mets in a 25-4 rout Tuesday night. Trea Turner, who apologized..
