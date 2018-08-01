New York Mets

Faith and Fear in Flushing
Witnessing the Apocalypse

by: Jason Fry Faith and Fear in Flushing 2m

Thats enough baseball for tonight, thanks. Honestly, it was kind of funny. Losing 3-2 in 11 lingers unpleasantly in the memory. All you can do is try to laugh. I regret nothing.

