Mets crushed by Nats, 25-4, in most lopsided loss in franchise history
by: SNY — Yahoo Sports 2m
Steven Matz did not make it out of the first inning in the shortest outing of his Major League career as the Nationals handed the Mets their most lopsided loss ever, 25-4, on Tuesday night at Nationals Park.
