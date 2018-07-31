New York Mets

The New York Times
Nationals 25, Mets 4: Mets Endure Most Lopsided Defeat in Franchise History

by: JAMES WAGNER NY Times 2m

An embarrassing loss to a division rival took a turn for the absurd in the eighth inning when Jose Reyes, a 16-year veteran infielder, came in to pitch.

