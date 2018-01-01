New York Mets
Nats set franchise runs record in 25-4 rout of Mets
by: Reuters — Yahoo Sports 2m
Daniel Murphy homered twice and drove in six runs, and Tanner Roark knocked in three and threw seven solid innings as the Washington Nationals defeated the New York Mets 25-4 Tuesday night at Nationals Park. The 25 runs were a franchise high for...
