New York Mets

Fox Sports
201807312205795038633-p2.vresize.1200.630.high.10

Nationals set team scoring record, rout Reyes, Mets 25-4

by: AP Fox Sports 20s

WASHINGTON (AP) In the highest-scoring game in franchise history, Daniel Murphy hit two early home runs and the Washington Nationals kept pouring it on against emergency reliever Jose Reyes and the New York Mets in a 25-4 rout Tuesday night.

Tweets