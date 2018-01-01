New York Mets
Mets Allow 25 Runs in Blowout Loss to The Nationals
by: Meredith Videos — Yahoo Sports 20m
The New York Mets lost to the Washington Nationals by 21 runs on Tuesday night, the largest margin of defeat in team history.
