New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets not giving up on the Jay Bruce first-base experiment
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 7m
WASHINGTON — Jay Bruce may have to dust off his first baseman’s mitt for the Mets when he returns from the disabled list. The veteran outfielder is expected to increase his rehab workload
Tweets
-
The #Mets explain why they kept all of their starters as trade deadline passes https://t.co/T40PIzTNLeBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets make BIG TRADE DEADLINE MOVE, acquire Jack Reinheimer! https://t.co/SE9afeJHlkBlogger / Podcaster
-
I have words ... https://t.co/0Bhw7LQAftBlogger / Podcaster
-
Bettors, keep an eye on the #Bears and their new coach https://t.co/dh4IRvXQCvBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jay Bruce likely will be getting another shot at first base for the #Mets https://t.co/WGuoVLL9ynBlogger / Podcaster
-
Take the Cardinals and the Over https://t.co/6mr7VxhufcBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets