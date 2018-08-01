New York Mets
Mets believe keeping starters gives them the best shot in 2019
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3m
WASHINGTON — The Mets’ talented and deep pitching rotation remained intact through Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline, but that doesn’t ensure the unit will stay together for 2019. In what
