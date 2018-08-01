New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Morning Briefing: Syndergaard Returns For Afternoon Matinee
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 6m
Good morning Mets fans! Last night was a night forget, as the Mets suffered the most lopsided loss in their franchise history as they were defeated 25-4 by the Nationals at Nationals Park.This
Tweets
-
Serena Williams plays for the Mets? #LGMSerena Williams just suffered the worst defeat of her career https://t.co/c3hx2Bkiuy https://t.co/bnsbBUtpXxBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets lost last night. It wasn’t particularly close. https://t.co/7IMGidW4uNBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JonnyIROC: @MikeSilvaMedia Dude, this is exactly why I gave you appreciate for the podcast last week. Not 1 positive response,… https://t.co/IGEOH9BsIIBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Sheaffer_OnDeck: @MikeSilvaMedia Standing pat was the correct move, they need to make the right hire for GM and let him figure it ou… https://t.co/YWPRT3KoFhBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets pitching line from last night: 8 IP, 26 H, 25 ER, 8 BB, 6 KBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: The final: Nationals 25, Mets 4 The goat: Abner Doubleday for inventing baseball The stat: Worst loss Mets history… https://t.co/4iX82YG9BzBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets