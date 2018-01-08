New York Mets

Mets Merized
Steven-matz

Matz Torched Against Nationals, Dealing With “Dead Arm”

by: Jack Hendon Mets Merized Online 1m

Even in a more successful 2018 campaign, the first inning has frequently given Steven Matz fits, as he owns a 5.40 ERA with a .911 opponent OPS. However, his struggles in last night's 25-4 loss to

Tweets