New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Behold A Cursed Phrase: "The Worst Loss In Mets History"
by: Barry Petchesky — Deadspin 3m
It is obviously not so simple as this, but when a team, especially one as desperately crummy as the New York Mets, decides to stand pat at the trade deadline, the front office (or perhaps ownership, in this instance) is saying to fans and to the players,
Tweets
-
The nadir of a lost season: a 25-4 loss, the worst in team history, with a position player pitching. https://t.co/7WvmbCbYC3Beat Writer / Columnist
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Mets Game Notes 8/1/18 https://t.co/1UPa0FgPyTBlogger / Podcaster
-
No rushWe apologize, but due to a data feed issue we are missing the pbp and game-level data for the Nats-Mets and Twins-I… https://t.co/sEi149DTvWBlogger / Podcaster
-
Just...don't bother https://t.co/4I2miirdSrBlogger / Podcaster
-
We apologize, but due to a data feed issue we are missing the pbp and game-level data for the Nats-Mets and Twins-I… https://t.co/sEi149DTvWMisc
-
Does this person exist? https://t.co/zG9z9BwhFzBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets