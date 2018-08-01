New York Mets

The Mets Police
MLB needs to adopt the 13 Run Surrender Rule….today

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 10m

I will keep this short and simple. MLB needs to adopt a Surrender Rule. No good comes of things like last night.  What’s the point of making Jose Reyes throw 40+ pitches.  What’s the point of making everyone sit around and watch a 19-1 game become 25-1?..

