New York Mets

Mets Merized
Noah-syndergaard-560x392

Syndergaard Activated, Peterson Optioned

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 8m

The Mets have activated Noah Syndergaard from the 10-day disabled list so he can start today's game against the Washington Nationals. Meanwhile, the team optioned reliever, Tim Peterson, to make

Tweets