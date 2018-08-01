New York Mets

Matz to get MRI after reporting tight forearm

WASHINGTON -- Steven Matz's bid to complete the first full, healthy season of his career is in jeopardy. The Mets pitcher complained of left forearm tightness after Tuesday's 25-4 loss to the Nationals, according to Mickey Callaway, and planned to travel.

