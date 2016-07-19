New York Mets
Nationals DFA Shawn Kelley, cite 'disrespect' after his glove slam
by: Nicole Poell — USA Today 2m
Shawn Kelley's emotional outburst cost him his job with the Washington Nationals. The team designated Kelley for assignment, with manager Dave Martinez telling The Washington Post Kelley lost his job due to his glove slam.
