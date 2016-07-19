New York Mets

Bleacher Report
Hi-res-140ca062abec907bb13b2dae515b8036_crop_exact

Steven Matz Complained of Arm Injury After 25-4 Loss vs. Nationals

by: Timothy Rapp Bleacher Report 23s

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway told reporters that starting pitcher Steven Matz complained of left forearm tightness after the team's 25-4 loss against the Washington Nationals , according to Anthony DiComo of MLB ...

Tweets