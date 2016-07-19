New York Mets
Mets and LGBT to host Pride Night
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
My friend the Mets sent this over. I had seen some twitter chat suggesting that this event was being overshadowed by THOR BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY. Who knows. Anyway its cool that they are doing it and concurrently interesting that they sent this release...
