New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Early Returns From Familia Trade Are Better Than Expected
by: John Sheridan — Mets Merized Online 4m
Whatever the initial thoughts of the Mets return for the Jeurys Familia trade, the Mets did obtain two prospects, Will Toffey and Bobby Wahl, who are being given a fresh start in a new organizatio
Tweets
-
Tommy "Mayday" Milone is finished - after shoving it to the Mets.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
“Mets fan???” “Yup”Blogger / Podcaster
-
Tommy Milone last went 7 innings on July 19, 2016.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @timbhealey: At 75 pitches, Noah Syndergaard returns for the seventh having retired 12 Nationals in a row. This would be his thi… https://t.co/RIsA3EV5TRBlogger / Podcaster
-
People are only as good as the examples set for them. If the Wilpons don't feel shame about what has happened to th… https://t.co/JyKZE8kI3KBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets have three hits and one run against Tommy Milone. In 2018.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets