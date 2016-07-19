New York Mets
Ex-Met Bud Harrelson talks about having Alzheimer's disease | Newsday
by: N/A — Newsday 47s
News 12 Long Island's Kevin Maher sat down with Ducks co-owner and 1969 Mets World Series winner Bud Harrelson to discuss his passion for baseball ...
