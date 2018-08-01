New York Mets

Game Recap: Mets Get Swept By Nationals in 5-3 Loss

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 16m

The New York Mets (44-61) were defeated by the Washington Nationals (54-53) by a score of 5-3 and got swept in this two-game series down in the Nation's capital. At least they didn't lose by 21 to

