New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Mets hit three homers but lose to Nationals | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com August 1, 2018 2:51 PM Newsday 7m

WASHINGTON — In one motion, Jose Bautista whiffed at a pitch that was very up and sort of in, so he also ducked from it. It was strike three — and the 10th pitch of the at-bat — but when the ball flew

Tweets