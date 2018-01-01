New York Mets

Mets suffer two-game sweep after falling to Nationals, 5-3

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog

Noah Syndergaard was solid in his return from the disabled list, but the Mets were unable to overcome an early deficit and were swept by the Nationals in the two-game series, 5-3, on Wednesday afternoon at Nationals Park.

