Milone shuts down Mets, Nationals earn 2-game sweep (Aug 01, 2018)
by: AP — Fox Sports 3s
WASHINGTON (AP) Tommy Milone worked seven strong innings to get his first win in more than a year, Anthony Rendon homered and the Washington Nationals moved back above .500 with a 5-3 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday.
