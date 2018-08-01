New York Mets

Fox Sports
Default_image.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Milone shuts down Mets, Nationals earn 2-game sweep (Aug 01, 2018)

by: AP Fox Sports 3s

WASHINGTON (AP) Tommy Milone worked seven strong innings to get his first win in more than a year, Anthony Rendon homered and the Washington Nationals moved back above .500 with a 5-3 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday.

Tweets