New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets starter Matz to get tests on forearm
by: Reuters — Yahoo Sports 7m
One day after exiting early in a historic rout, New York Mets starter Steven Matz is headed for tests on his left (throwing) forearm, the team said Wednesday. Matz lasted just two-thirds of an inning, giving up seven runs on eight hits, as the Mets...
Tweets
-
This is what @KDTrey5 doesn't understand ... What he did in 2016 with OKC in getting his team up 3-1 on the 72-wi… https://t.co/EDnBQx2oXkBlogger / Podcaster
-
Eleven years ago, Todd Frazier tore up the Big East Tournament on Coney Island. He continues his rehab stint toda… https://t.co/zrHmap40jAMinors
-
I was just about to look this up! Jose Reyes - making all kinds of crazy history this week.Update from @EliasSports: José Reyes is the 2nd player in MLB history to allow multiple HR as a pitcher, then hit m… https://t.co/grERheXiDvBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @CMBWFAN: WATCH: @BartScott57 bet @MrazCBS that Gleyber would strike out ?TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @MandelSNY: Gray day in the Bronx LOLZ... An important stretch for Syndergaard... Cespedes trade revisited... Glove spike.… https://t.co/EmjiQfrQQgBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TMKSESPN: RIGHT NOW: @nyjets QB Sam Darnold joins @Rosenbergradio & @alanhahn on The @RealMichaelKay Show. Listen on… https://t.co/xaN5iM4A8FTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets