Cespedes To Have Right Heel Calcification Surgery Tomorrow
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 3m
The New York Mets today announced that outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will undergo surgery to remove bone calcifications in his right heel tomorrow. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Robert Anders
