New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
is Gary Cohen paying attention to me? Listen carefully as The Virus conectó dos cuadrangulares!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 47s
Hey maybe Gare is paying attention to what I am saying! Here are two calls. The first is legit solid as he isn’t sure if the ball is fair and I love the way he lets us know he isn’t sure with his intonation. Howie does that a lot and it’s a great move....
Tweets
-
The Mets are awful. If you want to write about them being awful—or about whatever silver linings there are with thi… https://t.co/bt3euSxAUsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Only the ****-**** Mets and ****-**** Jose Reyes could make baseball history like this: https://t.co/FOTozMnQWGHumor
-
Yes@SteveGelbs @WayneRandazzo Will you guys have the video on YouTube as well? (Let it be a yes?)TV / Radio Personality
-
Gary Cohen calls Jeff McNeil’s first Mets Home Run…was it a good call? I was wrong! https://t.co/x4SGvuZQtiBlogger / Podcaster
-
-
RT @KleinschmidtJD: Gather 'round kids, it's time for another installment of "Media Guide Musings" with Keith Hernandez and friends St… https://t.co/JLHzarKtnMBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets