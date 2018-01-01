New York Mets
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes will have first heel surgery on Thursday
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog
Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes will have surgery on his right heel on Thursday, which will be followed by surgery on his left heel in roughly two or three months.
