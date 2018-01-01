New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog

Mets' Cespedes to have heel surgery Thursday

by: Jerry Crasnick ESPN New York: Mets Blog 10m

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will have surgery Thursday to remove bone calcification in his right heel, the team announced. He'll later have the same surgery on his left heel and will likely be sidelined eight to 10 months.

Tweets