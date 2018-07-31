New York Mets
Worst Mets losses in the team's 57-year history
by: Dave Sheingold, NorthJersey — North Jersey 5m
The Mets defeat Monday was the worst loss in the team's 57-year history. It was even worse than a game in 1985 that the Mets lost 26-7.
