New York Mets

Fox Sports
201808011326483710940-p2.vresize.1200.630.high.56

Gray chased in 3rd, Yankees flop in 7-5 loss to Orioles

by: AP Fox Sports 5m

NEW YORK (AP) Sonny Gray was chased in the third inning by the team with worst record in the majors, big league-loss leader Alex Cobb ended a nine-start winless streak and the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 7-5 on Wednesday.

Tweets