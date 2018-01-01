New York Mets
Rendon, Milone lead Nats past Mets, 5-3
by: Reuters — Yahoo Sports 2m
Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer, and Tommy Milone threw seven strong innings as the Washington Nationals defeated the New York Mets 5-3 in a Wednesday matinee at Nationals Park. This game was much different from Tuesday's series opener, where the...
