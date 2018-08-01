New York Mets

Mets Merized
Steven-matz-560x373

Matz Will Get MRI Due to Forearm Tightness

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 5m

After dealing with a "dead arm phase" for a couple of weeks, New York Mets left-hander Steven Matz will see a specialist and get an MRI on his left elbow and forearm region.In Tuesday night's

Tweets