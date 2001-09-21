New York Mets

BP Mets
Screen-shot-2018-08-02-at-5.06.29-am

Game recap August 1: Jose Reyes gets…redemption?

by: David Capobianco Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 3m

If its a four-game series, it might haveboth of those! This series, however, was only two games, so only two of those types of games could fit into this series. Im not. ET.

Tweets