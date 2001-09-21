New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jason-vargas-1-560x362

Morning Briefing: Mets Return Home After Embarrassing Display

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Merized Online 3m

Good Morning Mets fans!Today, Jason Vargas (2-6, 8.36 ERA) will attempt to shut down the Braves lineup. The Braves will counter with Anibal Sanchez (5-3, 3.00 ERA). The game will be on SNY at

Tweets