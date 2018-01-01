New York Mets

Mets Minors

MMN Recap: Nido, Borenstein Stay Hot

by: Ryan Kolakowski Mets Minors 10s

Omaha (50-58) 7, Las Vegas (52-57) 4  Box ScoreZach Borenstein LF: 2-4, HR, RBI, .266/.370/.521Peter Alonso DH: 1-4, 2 K, .221/.327/.462Dominic Smith 1B: 0-4, 2 K, .255/.336/.380

